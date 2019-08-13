Police now seeking third individual as person of interest in Celestino Rodriguez case

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in identifying a third individual who is considered a person of interest in the suspicious disappearance of Slaton resident, Celestino Rodriguez, 79.

Rodriguez was reported missing on August 3.

At approximately 2:58 p.m., August 4, “this individual was caught on a video surveillance camera, with David Wayne Hampton, during the fraudulent use of Mr. Rodriguez’s debit card at the Dollar General store located at 5004 34th Street,” states an LPD news release.

Initially, investigators identified Brett Garza, 34, and David Wayne Hampton, 63, as persons of interest. Police stated both Garza and Hampton are considered fugitives wanted for felony credit/debit card abuse of an elderly individual 65 years of age or older, according to police.

The latest individual was described as a white male in his mid-late 20s with dark hair and full beard, who is seen in the video wearing a sleeveless white shirt and black baseball cap, police said.

Garza was described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches and 155 pounds, and Hampton is described as a white male, 5 feet 5 inches and 140 pounds, according to police.

Investigators stated they believe Garza, Hampton and the third individual have information about the suspicious disappearance of Celestino Rodriguez.

Lubbock law offices of Kerby and Wade have committed an additional $1,500 in combination with any available Crime Line reward- which brings the total possible reward to $2,000, states the release.

Anyone who has any information leading to the arrest of Garza or Hampton, the identity of the third individual in the Dollar General video or first-hand information concerning the location of Rodriguez is urged to contact Detective Gerber at (806) 777-0396 or call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous.