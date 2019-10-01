Police on high alert after possible threat at school in Littlefield

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — On Monday evening, the Littlefield Police Department posted to their Facebook page acknowledging threats made at a school in Littlefield.

The Littlefield Independent School District notified the Littlefield Police Department (LPD) of a cryptic message found on a piece of paper on a classroom floor, according to the LPD Facebook page.

The note mentioned “gun and tomorrow,” according to the LPD Facebook page.

LPD said they are aware of the incident and do take it seriously and will have a heavier police presence at the junior and high school Tuesday.

