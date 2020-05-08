Police on scene of shooting, one person confirmed to have died

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded the report of a shooting in the 1700 block of 30th Street.

At about 9:20 p.m., police provided an update on Twitter.

Police said, “#LubbockPolice responded to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of 30th Street. One individual is deceased. At this time, no one is in custody. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

A photojournalist at the scene said there is a body covered in a sheet.

The call came in about 8:15 pm. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

1700 block of 30th Street (Nexstar/Staff)