LUBBOCK, Texas — Authorities responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 5:14 p.m. One person was taken to University Medical Center, according to police. Details on the severity of injuries were not immediately available.

