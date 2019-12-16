Police provide new details on carjacking that led to school lockout

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Monday afternoon provided new information on a carjacking case that led to special safety precautions at four Frenship schools.

The following is a press release from Lubbock Police.

LPD Responds to Carjacking

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Officers responded to a carjacking that occurred at North Guava Ave and Loop 289 at approximately 7 a.m. Dec. 16.

The suspect, who is dating the victim, asked the victim to pick them up from the Bingo Express 1, located at 3601 North Loop 298. After meeting, the suspect began driving the vehicle to multiple areas of the city. They then met a second suspect with the intention of dropping the second suspect off and meeting with additional individuals.

When the victim told the first suspect that they wanted to leave, the first suspect pulled them out of the vehicle and indicated the second suspect had a gun. The second suspect then entered the vehicle on the driver side and began to drive away, and the first suspect chased the vehicle and entered the vehicle on the passenger side.

As part of the investigation, officers were in the area near Frenship schools, leading to a lockout at four Frenship campuses.