Police release name of crash victim, new details: Loop 289 at Clovis Road

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report provided a an eyewitness description of a deadly crash Monday afternoon at Northeast Loop 289 and Clovis Road. One person, Austin McDonald, 24, was found dead after a car crashed into a utility pole.

According to the police report, an eyewitness said the car was driving along the access road when it did not “follow the roadway.”

After the car hit the utility pole, “[The witness] stated the vehicle went airborne and came to rest facing southwest directly west of the pole.”

The specific reason for the car to go off the roadway was not listed in the police report. However, snow had fallen over the weekend and hazardous weather conditions were common in Lubbock at the time.

The following is a statement from Lubbock Police:

Major Crash Unit Investigating Single-Vehicle Crash

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred shortly around 3:15 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 3700 block of the North Loop 289 eastbound access road.

A Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 24-year-old Austin McDonald, was traveling eastbound in the 3700 block of the North Loop 289 eastbound access road. As the vehicle came to a curve in the roadway, it left the road and struck a utility pole.

McDonald was pronounced deceased on scene.