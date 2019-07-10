Police release names of suspects after home invasion, shooting and chase

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Wednesday released more information concerning a shooting incident followed by a police chase which happened Tuesday evening.

Police said George Pena, 17; Timothy Lopez, 17; David Valdez, 18; and a 15-year-old female were arrested after a chase that started on 30th Street and Indiana Avenue and ended around Erskine Street and North Avenue Q.

The three suspect who are old enough to be charged as adults were facing charges of organized crime and burglary according to jail records.

Police were called to the 2600 block of Dartmouth Street for the report of an armed home invasion. A man suffered a gunshot wound on his head and he was holding his head while bleeding according to the police report.

He was treated by EMS at the scene but did not want to be taken to a hospital.

Police were told the four suspects “kicked in the front door, and all had guns.” The police report said in addition to shooting at one victim, the suspects hit another victim over the head with a gun.

The police report said they demanded keys, wallet and a phone. They also “ransacked the residence,” according to the police report.

Police later spotted the suspects in a vehicle and a chase resulted in their arrests. The police report said they found multiple firearms with the suspects including one that had been stolen.

