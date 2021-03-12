Police release new details on deadly shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police received a shots fired at the Edge Apartments, 223 Indiana Avenue on Friday afternoon. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later provided the following statement:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one male that occurred shortly before 1:45 p.m. March 12 at the Edge Apartments, located at 223 Indiana Ave.

Based on the initial investigation, several individuals, including the victim, were located in a vehicle. One occupant of the vehicle recognized an individual walking they knew from a previous incident. Multiple occupants exited the vehicle leading to an altercation with the individual. The individual walking then shot the victim. The suspect and the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene.

The Metro Unit investigation is ongoing.

