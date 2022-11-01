LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report acquired by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday morning provided new information on a shots-fired call and arson in the 4100 block of 124th Street in the early morning hours of October 26. Four people lost their lives in the home, according to a previous statement from the Lubbock Police Department.

Police said Angelica Vasquez, 46; Felipe Madrid, 18; Andres Madrid, 15; and William Boyles, 48, died in the home. On the morning of the fire, the LPD crime map listed the case as “arson.”

Officials have not yet said who fired the shots or who started the fire.

Based on information from both LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue, the following is a timeline of the response:

Police said at 1:01:05 a.m. a call sheet was created to track information in a 911 call.

Police said at 1:04:23 a.m. officers were dispatched.

Police said at 1:11:52 a.m. the first officer was on scene.

LFR said at 1:16:49 a.m. the fire dispatch was called.

LFR said at 1:17:55 a.m. fire trucks were on the way.

LFR said at 1:22:22 a.m. fire trucks arrived. An LFR spokesperson said the response time was 4 minutes and 27 seconds.

In the police report, an officer wrote, “I responded to a police radio call to [4100] 124th St in reference to a report of shots fired.”

“On arrival, I observed the inside of the home to be filled with fire and smoke. I was unable to see anything or anyone inside the home due to the fire and smoke,” the officer wrote. “Soon after, glass above the front door began to shatter due to the heat and officers had to step away from the front entrance due to safety reasons.”

The officer said he went to a neighboring home to get people out because the fire was spreading quickly.

“Officers went to the back of the original location and were unable to see into the home due to the fire and smoke from inside the home,” the police report said. “Officers chose to kick in the back garage door of the residents to ensure there were no injured parties inside the garage. Upon gaining partial access into the back garage door, officers were unable to enter the garage or the home due to the large amount of smoke billowing out.”

In an October 26 press release, police said, “LFR was able to contain the flames to the single residence and the fire was out by 2:09 a.m.”

The police report said, “[A paramedic] responded and pronounced [four people] deceased at 0203 hours.”

The person who initially called police was in a dating relationship with one of the teenagers who died in the home, according to the police report. The police report indicated she came to the home after calling 911.

In a brief statement on Tuesday, LPD said, “We are currently waiting for forensic analysis of the evidence before we can release any additional information related to this incident.”

Police wanted clarify arson is not necessarily the cause of death and investigators continue to work on the case. A final autopsy report was not yet available to investigators, police said.

An incident summary from the office of fire marshal, also released on Tuesday along with the police report, said 40 percent of the home was damaged.

GoFundMe in memory of Felipe and Andrew Madrid and Angelica Vasquez as seen on October 28.

“The fire … was contained to the kitchen, living room and hallway,” the summary said. “The cause of the incident is classified as criminal.”

While the police report described the 911 call as shots fired, the LFR summary described it as a “check welfare.”

Further information was listed in supplemental reports which were not released to the public. As new information becomes available, EverythingLubbock.com will provide updates.

A GoFundMe account for the family of Felipe and Andrew Madrid raised $19,315 as of Tuesday morning.