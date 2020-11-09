Police report provides new information after arrest of Texas Tech football player

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, EverythingLubbock.com requested a copy of the police report concerning the arrest of Texas Tech football player Brandon Jamal Bouyer-Randle, 23.

Bouyer-Randle was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Sunday morning. The booking sheet said the charge was for evading police in a watercraft. However, the police report never mentions a watercraft. It instead accused Bouyer-Randle of evading an officer in a motor vehicle.

An officer wrote in the police report, “I received a police radio call to IHOP, 3911 South Loop 289, in reference to a disturbance.”

“The call sheet indicated that a subject in a black Cadillac was in possession of a weapon and was threatening to shoot subjects,” the officer wrote. “I pulled into the parking lot and initiated a stop on the aforementioned vehicle…”

The driver stopped in a parking spot. The officer ordered the driver to roll down his window.

“I drew my duty pistol and held it at a low position while issuing commands,” the officer wrote. “[The driver] continued to disregard commands before placing his vehicle in reverse. A1 began to back out of his parking spot after disregarding commands with the intent to flee from officers.”

The officer used the police patrol unit to block in the Cadillac.

“I made contact with the black Cadillac using the front push bar of my patrol vehicle in order to contain the vehicle and prevent the driver from fleeing,” the police report said.

Bouyer-Randle was then arrested without any further incident.

Bouyer-Randle was released from jail just before 2:00 a.m. Monday without needing to post bond. Jail records said he was released pending the “filing of future charges.”

On Sunday, Texas Tech released a statement saying there would be an investigation and Bouyer-Randle might face disciplinary action based on the student-athlete code of conduct.

On Monday, Texas Tech Head Football Coach Matt Wells was asked what would be Bouyer-Randle’s status on the team?

“To be determined right now,” Wells said. “We’re still gathering information in terms of all those facts. And I’ll work with [Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt] and we’ll see right where it’s at and what the situation is.”

The police report did not say if a gun was found in the vehicle after the arrest. There was another vehicle in the area that might have been involved in the original disturbance. The police report did not go into detail.

(We are trying to see if maybe there was a clerical error that led to his charge getting listed on the jail roster as evading in a watercraft.)