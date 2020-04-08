Police report provides new information on shooting and police chase

In addition to one gunshot victim, a house with a family inside also got shot

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report on Wednesday provided new information about a shooting and police chase that happened Tuesday afternoon in Lubbock. One person was shot and one other, Jonathan Phillip Reyes, 34, of Lubbock, was arrested. Two more suspects were not found.

At 4:22 p.m., police were called to a report of shots fired at North Loop 289 and Utica Avenue. An officer spotted something at 4th Street and Flint Avenue.

“I observed the listed white Mercedes-Benz travelling eastbound on 4th at a high rate of speed. The vehicle drove around the vehicles stopped at the red light and ran the red light at a high rate of speed,” a police report said.

The officer began to chase at speeds of 100 miles per hour or more, according to the police report. During the chase, the officer was not sure how many people were in the Mercedes-Benz.

The police report said the driver of the Mercedes-Benz stopped, got out and ran in the 100 block of Uvalde Avenue. A witness told police that one suspect got into a truck and drove off – leaving the Mercedes-Benz behind. Police located Reyes in the neighborhood and arrested him.

“I opened the driver door [of the Mercedes-Benz] and observed blood covering the front passenger seat, I smelled the odor of marijuana,” the police report said. There was also a handgun and crack cocaine in the car, the police report said.

The officer then looked in the trunk.

“I located the two listed AR-15 style rifles in the trunk of the vehicle, the rifles were loaded with 30 round magazines. The third 30 round magazine was located in the white bag along with the second rifle.”

But there was more. Police found an ID card in the car naming one of the two suspects who was not yet located, according to the police report.

Police learned there had been an “exchange of gunfire” in the 100 block of North Troy. Someone, possibly a family member of one of the suspects, was hit by the gunfire. Police said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Before an officer spotted the Mercedes-Benz, the driver dropped off the gunshot victim at University Medical Center.

Police also learned that some of the shots hit a home. A man in a bedroom was nearly hit in the head by gunfire. A woman and a child were also inside the home watching cartoons. The woman heard the gunshots and covered the child because, as a second police report said, she feared for her life and her daughter’s life.

Reyes remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Wednesday, charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and evading arrest.

Related Story: Shots-fired call leads to short police chase, one gunshot victim