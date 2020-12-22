Police report said Lubbock man shot at family with kids in the car

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man shot at a family in their car Thursday night (December 17), according to a police report. A husband and wife, their two kids, and another child were on their way home from visiting family in the Bowie Neighborhood of Lubbock. Someone started following them in an SUV. The family tried driving along some residential streets to lose the SUV. It did not work.

The family was going south on Slide Road near the Mall and the dad decided to slow down, hoping the SUV would pass their car.

“The male and sole occupant of the vehicle was aiming his gun while leaning over his passenger seat,” a police report said.

The family was able to get a license plate number on the SUV, but then the victims heard a gunshot.

They made it safely home but found a bullet hole along the driver side of the car. They called police.

An officer wrote, “I observed the bullet hole in the vehicle to be inches away from where [three children] were seated.”

Using the license plate number, officers were able to quickly find the SUV in the 5400 block of 66th Street. John Lee Dunklin, 54, was arrested.

Dunklin was able to post bonds totaling $25,000 to be released from jail while the case remains pending. He was charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment, deadly conduct and discharging a firearm inside the city.