Police report says motorcycle rider was doing a wheelie and speeding before deadly crash

82nd Street near Quaker Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report provided some new details on a deadly crash Tuesday night near 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue. Police have not yet released the name of a motorcycle rider who died, and the name is not included in the police report.

The report does describe what led up to the crash.

“[The motorcycle rider] accelerated eastbound on 82nd Street from Quaker Ave and then pulled the motorcycle into a wheelie, riding the back wheel while continuing at a high rate of speed,” the report said. “[The motorcycle rider] then began to wobble and lost control of the motorcycle and wrecked near the south curb.”

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

