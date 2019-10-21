Police respond to fight and stabbing at auto parts business

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police and EMS responded to the 4200 block of 34th Street at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday for the report of a stabbing. Police said the call started as a “fight in progress” at an auto parts store.

The stabbing victim suffered moderate injuries according to police. Police said the person with the knife drove off and there was a police chase. A suspect was arrested, but police have not yet released the name.

