Police responded, shots-fired calls near 50th and Avenue A

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to shots-fired calls this week in the residential area to the south and east of 50th Street and Avenue A.

On Tuesday night, police responded to a home in the 500 block of 52nd Street. A resident reported hearing four gunshots. A police report said there was surveillance video.

“The video showed [someone] fire four shots and the vehicle continue to drive off westbound on 52nd Street,” the police report said. Police also found shell casings.

An officer wrote, “I was unable to determine if [the passenger] was shooting at any certain person or residence due to it being dark outside.”

The report did not list property damage or injuries.

Police were called Wednesday afternoon to the 200 block of 54th Street. A police report said someone fired five or six rounds outside someone’s house. No injuries or property damage were reported.

The police report said evidence was collected but the report was not specific.