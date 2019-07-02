Police say driver from East Loop crash has died

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Tuesday morning said that the driver from a Saturday morning crash died.

“The driver of the car, 31-year-old Raymond Phelps, was pronounced deceased at the hospital on Monday evening,” police said.

Police responded to the crash at East Loop 289 and 50th Street just after 6:00 a.m. on Saturday. The car veered off into the median and fell from the overpass, police said. The car then caught fire.

Police said firefighters extinguished the fire and used the Jaws of Life to get the driver out.

“The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation,” police said at the time.