Police say mother tells children to take off seat belts before purposefully crashing van

LAKE CITY, Fla. (CNN) — A Florida mom is under investigation after police believe she intentionally crashed her car into a tree with her four children inside and unrestrained.

Just before the crash, a witness said 36-year-old Calicia Williams told her children to take off their seat belts and that the devil only hurts bad people.

According to police, Williams rambled and told them her husband put a voodoo hex on her.

The children range in age from 7 to 13.

“I was in complete shock of how this could ever happen,” friend Julie Rogers said. “She is one of the nicest people I have ever met. She works really hard and she takes very good care of her kids.”

Rogers is a friend of Williams and says she just saw her on Friday.

“They were at the skating rink, having a good time so nothing odd like that to that would make you lead to believe that something like this could possibly happen,” Rogers said.

Detectives say Williams’ daughter told officers that right before the crash, her mother told the four children to take off their seatbelts, stretch out their hands and said the devil can’t hurt you, he only hurts bad people. You have the light of Jesus in you and only Jesus can cure us.

Detectives say it appeared Williams steered the car directly towards a palm tree. After the crash, police say Williams spontaneously uttered that she had marijuana in her system.

“They seemed like good people, they’re always outside playing with their dogs outside and stuff like that, that’s why I was like it’s crazy you never know what’s going on outside people’s households,” neighbor Xavier White said.

All four children are now in stable condition, according to police.

“We’ve been praying for them and we just hope the best for the kids and that everything turns out well for them,” Rogers said.

Rogers says she hopes Williams and her family can overcome the tragedy.

Williams has been charged with four counts of attempted murder. Investigators say she will be taken to Marion County Jail once she is released from the hospital.