Police say shot fired in volatile situation in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said officers said there was a “very volatile situation” Tuesday evening near 82nd Street and Interstate 27.

On Twitter just after 7:00 p.m., police said, “We are now stopped at 82nd and I-27. Subject has fired a weapon. Please stay away from the area! Very volatile situation!”

After describing the situation as volatile, police released updated information around 7:20 p.m. saying the suspect was taken into custody. Police said the area would remain closed for awhile longer.

What police described appeared to be the second shot fired in the situation.

Police had previously said officers were in a standoff near the 2200 block of 96th Street which was related to the same situation.

Police scanner traffic indicated the situation started at roughly 5:30 p.m. or maybe a little before. There had been an altercation with a shot fired near 82nd Street and Avenue D. Police said by phone that no one was injured by the shot.

A woman led officers on a pursuit that went out into Lubbock County south of the City of Lubbock. It also led officers through parts of South Lubbock and East Lubbock.

