Police say victim suffered life-threatening injuries in shooting incident

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said someone suffered life-threatening injuries early Monday morning in a shooting incident.

The following is a press release from Lubbock Police:

LPD Responds to Overnight Shooting

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 3300 block of Avenue Q around 1:20 a.m. February 24.

Officers located a victim in the street with non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to UMC.

Based on the initial investigation, a suspect approached a parked vehicle in the parking lot of the Hill Top Apartments, 2105 E 4th St., occupied by a driver and a passenger. The suspect entered the vehicle with a gun and demanded they drive away. While stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of 34th Street and Avenue Q, the suspect shot at the victim causing the victim to jump out of the vehicle. The suspect demanded that the driver continue to drive, leaving the gunshot victim in the roadway of Avenue Q.

After the driver and the suspect left the scene in the vehicle, the suspect threatened the driver and left on foot. The driver returned to the 3300 block of Avenue Q.

The suspect is still at large and the investigation is ongoing.