Police seek public’s help after man pulls gun on hotel employee

Lubbock Police are seeking the public’s help finding a man who pulled a gun on an employee at a South Lubbock hotel last week.

On June 17, the suspect walked into the Howard Johnson located at 5108 Interstate 27, walked up to the counter, pulled a gun from his front pocket and pointed the gun directly at an employee, according to police. The employee then ran to the back office and to the laundry room, according to a police report.

She told police she hid in a large washing machine behind some sheets located inside the washing machine. Then, the employee said she remembered there was a phone near the washing machine, so she exited the washing machine, grabbed the phone and hid behind the washing machine, according to the report.

The suspect took off without injuring anyone or stealing anything, according to police. Anyone who has any information on the suspect is urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.