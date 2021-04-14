Political Action Committees formed in response to Sanctuary City for the Unborn Ordinance

LUBBOCK, Texas — Early voting is only a week away, with one significant proposition on the ballot. A special election was called regarding a Sanctuary City for the Unborn. In response to the proposition, several political action committees have been created.

“Project Destiny Lubbock started with five grandmas who heard that there was an abortion clinic coming back to Lubbock and then those five grandmas wanted to do something about it,” Connar Turner, a volunteer with Project Destiny Lubbock, said.

Haley Hager is a campaign manager for the Lubbock Coalition for Healthcare Access.

“The Lubbock Coalition for Healthcare Access formed when we knew the ordinance was going to be on the ballot. We knew that there had to be a campaign to oppose it,” Hager said.

Both PACs have sent out mailers. Project Destiny Lubbock has put up yard signs, and the Lubbock Coalition for Healthcare Access has conducted phone banking.

“Really it’s just one goal and that’s to stop abortions in Lubbock Texas, to stop ending the lives of the unborn,” Turner said.

Both Hagar and Turner said many people they have spoken to weren’t aware an election would be taking place.

“This ordinance is really really extreme and nurses with frivolous lawsuits. It will also insert the city into personal and medical decisions that really shouldn’t be the city’s business,” Hagar said.

The Lubbock City Council unanimously voted against the ordinance in November. City council members said the ordinance is unconstitutional and unenforceable.

“The city council actually hired outside help to get legal advice on this and that’s why they voted no. Because they know it’s going to open the city to lawsuits … when our tax dollars here can be better spent on roads and public safety,” Hagar said.

Turner said the ordinance is enforceable, and could be the first step in overturning the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade.

“If Lubbock is challenged, there is an attorney Jonathan Mitchell who co authored the ordinance and he is willing to bring his whole team along and offer his services completely free of charge,” Turner said.

One PAC, Protect Lubbock Taxpayers, in Lubbock said they are neither for nor against the ordinance, instead the Lubbock taxpayers. The organization released the following statement:

Protect Lubbock Taxpayers’ goal is to educate the public on what the ordinance actually does. If this ordinance passes, it will immediately trigger a Federal lawsuit that could potentially cost the Lubbock taxpayers millions of dollars. Every dime of that fight is going to come out of the taxpayer’s pockets. The City of Lubbock does not have the extra money in their budget to have this fight and inevitably will have to raise taxes to pay for it. We are not arguing the abortion issue. We are not pro-life or pro-choice. We are pro-taxpayer. Our goal is to prevent the taxpayers from voting against their own best interests. Costs incurred in Federal lawsuits include filing fees, document fees, expert witness testimony, travel expenses, city employee time and labor and; if and when the case is lost, the City must also pay opposing counsel. This is not a city issue. The burden of this expense should not be placed on the Lubbock taxpayer. This fight belongs on the State or Federal level. If the State Legislators that support this ordinance want to enact this type of law, they should do so in the State Legislature. It is our view that the citizens of Lubbock are being used as pawns by the proponents of this ordinance. They are being emotionally manipulated into voting for something that will create an unnecessary financial burden on the taxpayer.

Early voting begins April 19 through April 27. Election Day is May 1. For more information, visit the Lubbock County Elections Office website.

