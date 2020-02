NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's police commissioner during the Sept. 11 attacks said Wednesday he started crying when President Donald Trump pardoned him for felony convictions that put him behind bars for three years, aware he got a break other ex-convicts never see.

Bernard Kerik said felony convictions, a prison stint and its aftermath taught himthose convicted of crimes face tens of thousands of knock-on effects. The American Bar Association has cataloged 45,000 “collateral consequences.”