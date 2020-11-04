Biden confident ‘we will be the winner’ after votes counted

(NEXSTAR) – Former Vice President Joe Biden said Wednesday “we believe we will be the winners” after all the votes have been counted.

Biden was careful to say that he wasn’t declaring victory, but said he had confidence in his path to 270 electoral votes.

He spoke at length about the strength of democracy in the country, emphasizing “It’s (the people’s) will that determines who will be the president of the United States.”

Biden’s address took on the tone of a future president as he turned to how he would govern once in office.

“We campaigned as Democrats, but I will govern as an American president,” Biden said. “I know how deep and hard the opposing views are in our country,” he added.

Biden said it’s now time “to put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us, to lower the temp, to see each other again, to listen to each other again.”

He appeared to address the Trump administration’s attempts to slow the tabulation of votes, saying, “we the people will not be silenced.”