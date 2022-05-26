HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Amids a close runoff in the Democratic primary for Texas’ 28th District, Congressman Henry Cuellar’s challenger Jessica Cisneros is calling on voters to make sure their votes are counted.

Cisneros put a message out for voters Wednesday evening, asking mail-in voters to track their ballot and make sure it is counted.

“Victory has never been closer and we are almost there,” said Cisneros in a video posted on social media. “As you all know, this race is too close to call and we’re not taking anything for granted and we’re not backing down from this fight because every single vote should count.”

Unofficial results have Cuellar 177 votes over Cisneros. Cuellar declared himself the winner shortly after midnight on Wednesday at his campaign headquarters in Laredo according to Border Report.

“When I won the first time I won by 57 votes, so yes it is a landslider,” Cuellar said, in an article by Border Report.

Cisneros believes the race is not over, as mail-in and provisional ballots are still being counted and cured.

“We clearly have a shot to take down the last anti-choice Democrat in Congress,” said Cisneros.

Cisneros said that her campaign is “gearing up for a recount if it is necessary.”

A voter protection hotline is available for rejected mail-in ballots. That number is 956-413-7752. To track your mail-in ballot, CLICK HERE.