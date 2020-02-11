1  of  82
Closings or Delays
Abernathy ISD Amherst ISD Anton ISD Bovina ISD Calvary Weekday Ministries Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock Children's Orchard Academy Children's World Christ the King Cathedral School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Options - Day Program Cotton Center ISD Cradles to Crayons Creative Learning Center Crosbyton CISD Dimmitt ISD Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Elite Learing Academy I & II Farwell ISD First Christian Child Development Center First United Methodist Church, Littlefield Frenship ISD FUMC Child Development - Plainview Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas Hale Center ISD Hart ISD High Point Village Idalou ISD Indiana Avenue Baptist Church Preschool & PDO Lazbuddie ISD Levelland ISD Littlefield ISD Lubbock Autism Academy Lubbock Christian School Lubbock Cooper ISD Lubbock ISD Lullabies & Dragonflies Daycare in Levelland Morton ISD Muleshoe ISD My Little Playhouse - Lubbock Nazareth ISD New Deal ISD Olton ISD Petersburg ISD Plainview ISD Premier High School Ralls ISD Region 17 ESC Rise Academy Roosevelt ISD Shallowater ISD Sharp Academy Silverton ISD Slaton ISD South Plains College Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springboard Academics Springlake-Earth ISD St. Luke's Parent Day Out St. Luke's Pre-School & Kindergarten StarCare Specialty Health System Stepping Stones Sudan ISD Sugar 'N Spice Preschool Sundown ISD Tas Montessori Texas Parks & Wildlife Regional Office Texas Tech Center for Early Head Start Texas Tech University Treehouse Children's Academy Trinity Christian School Triumph Public High Schools - Lubbock Tulia ISD Turkey-Quitaque ISD UMC Activities Center UMC Cancer Center Wayland Baptist University, Plainview Wee Care Learning Center Whiteface CISD Whitharral ISD Wilson ISD

Congressman Lewis to receive NAACP honor at awards show

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves to the audience during swearing-in ceremony of Congressional Black Caucus members of the 116th Congress in Washington. The NAACP is honoring Lewis for his Congressional service and long history as a civil rights activist. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The NAACP is honoring John Lewisfor his Congressional service and long history as a civil rights activist.

The nation’s oldest civil rights organization was set to announce Tuesday that it will bestow the Chairman’s Award on the Georgia Democrat later this month at its annual arts and entertainment awards show.

The 79-year-old congressman announced in December that he has advanced pancreatic cancer. Lewis is the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

In a statement, NAACP Chairman Leon Russell called Lewis a “modern hero in American history” who has “dedicated his life to protecting our constitutional rights, fighting injustice and speaking truth to power.”

The Chairman’s Award goes to people who show exemplary public service and “create agents of change,” according to the NAACP. Past recipients include Tyler Perry and then-Sen. Barack Obama.

Sometimes called the “conscience of the Congress,” Lewis led hundreds of protesters in the 1965 Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. He was at the head of the march when he was knocked to the ground and beaten by police. The nationally televised images drew the country’s attention to the racial inequalities that King and others were fighting.

More recently, he has rallied to help reunite immigrant families separated by the Trump administration.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar