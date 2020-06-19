Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump are expected to pack an indoor arena Saturday night for a rally that some fear could help fuel nascent spikes of coronavirus cases in some places, especially after six staffers helping to set up the event tested positive for the virus.

State and city health department officials were already bracing for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases from large outdoor demonstrations against police brutality held across the country. Now the Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma — at an arena that can hold 19,000 people and is expected to be at capacity — is shaping up to be the first indoor event of such a massive scale since the coronavirus pandemic took hold and many states issued stay-at-home orders. Around 100,000 people — from many states — are expected in Tulsa for the rally and other events.