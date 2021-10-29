Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Pete Buttigieg, transportation secretary; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Jennifer Granholm, energy secretary; Terry McAuliffe, Democratic candidate for Virginia governor; Brad Raffensperger, Georgia secretary of state
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Antony Blinken, secretary of state; Gina Raimondo, commerce secretary; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah; Dr. Claire Boogaard, medical director of the COVID-19 Vaccine Program at Children’s National Hospital
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Blinken; Buttigieg
“Fox News Sunday” — Buttigieg; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.