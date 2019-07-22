India disputes that it asked Trump to mediate Kashmir fight

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — India is disputing President Donald Trump’s comment that it asked him to mediate the long-running dispute over Kashmir.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs says “no such request” has been made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It said in a statement issued Monday on Twitter that it will deal directly with Pakistan on any issues related to the disputed region.

Trump made the statement in the Oval Office as he spoke to reporters before a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The U.S. president made the comment after Khan said he hoped Trump could help resolve the dispute.

India and Pakistan fought two wars over the Himalayan territory they both claim and have frequently accused each other of violating a 2003 cease-fire agreement in Kashmir.