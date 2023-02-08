AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Speaker of the House Dade Phelan announced committee assignments Wednesday morning, appointing Democrats as a quarter of all committee chairs, despite some pushback within the Republican party to not give the minority party leadership positions.
“These assignments were made after careful consideration and extensive reflection, taking into account the committee preferences expressed by each member as well as the diverse talents they bring to the table — a combination that will help drive our chamber’s success and impact on issues facing Texans this legislative session,” Phelan said in an office press release.
While Phelan still gave Democrats leadership roles, he notably appointed less this session than in 2021 — when he appointed 13 Democratic leaders as opposed to the 9 Democratic chairs this time.
His office said the appointments were based off of numerous conversations with lawmakers and that the speaker factored in seniority, chamber demographics, personal preferences and more.
“The issues facing our great state will require thorough conversations and collaboration inside the Texas House, and our chamber does its best work when lawmakers use their skill sets and strengths to work together and build consensus,” the speaker said.
The highest appointment went to Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth. Phelan named Geren the Speaker Pro Tempore, who will preside over the chamber in Phelan’s absence. In the 2021 session, Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, filled this role.
There are 34 standing House committees and two select committees, as well as the House Calendars Committee. Phelan appointed a majority of Republicans as chairs, with 28 GOP members in leadership.
Agriculture & Livestock Committee
Chair: Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park
Vice-Chair: Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco
Other members —
Rep. Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio
Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin
Rep. Cody Harris, R-Palestine
Rep. Jon Rosenthal, D-Houston
Rep. Kronda Thimesch, R-Lewisville
Rep. Terry M. Wilson, R-Marble Falls
Appropriations Committee
Chair: Rep. Greg Bonnen, R-Friendswood
Vice-Chair: Rep. Mary González, D-El Paso
Other members —
Rep. Steve Allison, R-San Antonio
Rep. Cecil Bell Jr., R-Magnolia
Rep. John Bryant, D-Dallas
Rep. Mano DeAyala, R-Houston
Rep. Gary Gates, R-Richmond
Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, D-San Antonio
Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin
Rep. Carrie Isaac, R-Dripping Springs
Rep. Jacey Jetton, R-Richmond
Rep. Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston
Rep. Armando “Mando” Martinez, D-Weslaco
Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D-San Antonio
Rep. Geanie W. Morrison, R-Victoria
Rep. Angelia Orr, R-Itasca
Rep. Lina Ortega, D-El Paso
Rep. Toni Rose, D-Dallas
Rep. David Spiller, R-Mansfield
Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton
Rep. Carl Tepper, R-Lubbock
Rep. Kronda Thimesch, R-Lewisville
Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston
Rep. Armando Walle, D-Houston
Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston
Business & Industry Committee
Chair: Rep. Oscar Longoria, D-Mission
Vice-Chair: Rep. Cody Vasut, R-Angleton
Other members —
Rep. Sheryl Cole, D-Austin
Rep. Frederick Frazier, R-McKinney
Rep. Jessica González, D-Dallas
Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin
Rep. Carrie Isaac, R-Dripping Springs
Rep. Stan Lambert, R-Abilene
Rep. Victoria Neave Criado, D-Dallas
Calendars Committee
Chair: Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock
Vice-Chair: Rep. Toni Rose, D-Dallas
Other members —
Rep. David Cook, R-Mansfield
Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth
Rep. Cole Hefner, R-Mt. Pleasant
Rep. Ana Hernandez, D-Houston
Rep. Ann Johnson, D-Houston
Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco
Rep. Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville
Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock
Rep. Ed Thompson, R-Pearland
Corrections Committee
Chair: Rep. Abel Herrero, D-Robstown
Vice-Chair: Rep. Kyle Kacal, R-College Station
Other members —
Rep. Alma Allen, D-Houston
Rep. Venton Jones, D-Dallas
Rep. Ray Lopez, D-San Antonio
Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction
Rep. Carl Sherman Sr., D-DeSoto
Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring
Rep. Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands
County Affairs Committee
Chair: Rep. Victoria Neave, D-Dallas
Vice Chair: Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton
Other members —
Rep. Stan Gerdes, R-Smithville
Rep. Jolanda Jones, D-Houston
Rep. Angelia Orr, D-Itasca
Rep. Jon Rosenthal, D-Houston
Rep. Nate Schatzline, R-Fort Worth
Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City
Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington
Criminal Jurisprudence Committee
Chair: Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso
Vice-Chair: Rep. David Cook, R-Mansfield
Other members —
Rep. Salman Bhojani, D-Euless
Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers, D-Garland
Rep. Drew Darby, R-San Angelo
Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Midlothian
Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano
Rep. Christina Morales, D-Houston
Rep. Nate Schatzline, R-Forth Worth
Culture, Recreation & Tourism Committee
Chair: Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin
Vice-Chair: Rep. Armando “Mando” Martinez, D-Weslaco
Other members —
Rep. Ernest Bailes, R-Shepherd
Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Dallas
Rep. Maria Luisa “Lulu” Flores, D-Austin
Rep. Josey Garcia, D-San Antonio
Rep. Justin Holland, R-Rockwall
Rep. Geanie W. Morrison, R-Victoria
Rep. Ellen Troxclair, R-Austin
Defense & Veterans’ Affairs Committee
Chair: Terry M. Wilson, R-Marble Falls
Vice-Chair: Rep. Ray Lopez, D-San Antonio
Other members —
Rep. Ben Bumgarner, R-Flower Mound
Rep. James Frank, R-Wichita Falls
Rep. Josey Garcia, D-San Antonio
Rep. Penny Morales Shaw, D-Houston
Rep. Sergio Muñoz Jr., D-Palmview
Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City
Elections Committee
Chair: Rep. Reggie Smith, R-Sherman
Vice-Chair: Rep. John Bucy III, D-Austin
Other members —
Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock
Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake
Rep. Mano DeAyala, R-Houston
Rep. Christian Manuel, D-Beaumont
Rep. Eddie Morales Jr., D-Eagle Pass
Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring
Rep. Vo Hubert, D-Houston
Energy Resources Committee
Chair: Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth
Vice-Chair: Rep. Eddie Morales Jr., D-Eagles Pass
Other members —
Rep. Rafael Anchía, D-Dallas
Rep. Ernest Bailes, R-Shepherd
Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco
Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland
Rep. Drew Darby, R-San Angelo
Rep. Stan Gerdes, R-Smithville
Rep. R.D. “Bobby” Guerra, D-Mission
Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston
Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood
Environmental Regulation Committee
Chair: Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa
Vice-Chair: Rep. R.D. “Bobby” Guerra, D-Mission
Other members —
Rep. Keith Bell, R-Forney
Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview
Rep. John Kuempel, R-Seguin
Rep. Janie Lopez, R-San Benito
Rep. Terry Meza, D-Irving
Rep. Penny Morales Shaw, D-Houston
Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City
General Investigating Committee
Chair: Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction
Vice-Chair: Rep. Ann Johnson, D-Houston
Other members —
Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth
Rep. Oscar Longoria, D-Mission
Rep. David Spiller, R-Jacksboro
Higher Education Committee
Chair: Rep. John Kuempel, R-Seguin
Vice-Chair: Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston
Other members —
Rep. John Bucy III, D-Austin
Rep. DeWayne Burns, R-Cleburne
Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock
Rep. Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches
Rep. Sheryl Cole, D-Austin
Rep. Mary González, D-El Paso
Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin
Rep. Suleman Lalani, D-Sugar Land
Homeland Security & Public Safety Committee
Chair: Rep. Ryan Guillen, R-Rio Grande City
Vice-Chair: Rep. Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston
Other members —
Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers, D-Garland
Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg
Rep. Mark Dorazio, R-San Antonio
Rep. Vikki Goodwin, D-Austin
Rep. Sam Harless, R-Spring
Rep. Justin Holland, R-Rockwall
Rep. Ellen Troxclair, R-Austin
House Administration Committee
Chair: Rep. Will Metcalf, R-Conroe
Vice-Chair: Rep. Sheryl Cole, D-Austin
Other members —
Rep. Rafael Anchía, D-Dallas
Rep. Sam Harless, R-Spring
Rep. Cody Harris, R-Palestine
Rep. John Kuempel, R-Seguin
Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa
Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso
Rep. Angelia Orr, R-Itasca
Rep. Armando Walle, D-Houston
Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood
Human Services Committee
Chair: Rep. James Frank, R-Wichita Falls
Vice-Chair: Rep. Toni Rose, D-Dallas
Other members —
Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Campos, D-San Antonio
Rep. Lacey Hull, R-Houston
Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth
Rep. Christian Manuel, D-Beaumont
Rep. Candy Noble, R-Lucas
Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos, D-Richardson
Rep. Matt Shaheen, R-Plano
Insurance Committee
Chair: Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress
Vice-Chair: Rep. Ann Johnson, D-Houston
Other members —
Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park
Rep. Philip Cortez, D-San Antonio
Rep. Caroline Harris, R-Round Rock
Rep. Lacey Hull, R-Houston
Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston
Rep. Julie Johnson, D-Farmers Branch
Rep. Mary Ann Perez, D-Houston
International Relations & Economic Development Committee
Chair: Rep. Angie Chen Button, R-Richardson
Vice-Chair: Rep. Claudia Ordaz Perez, D-El Paso
Other members —
Rep. Ben Bumgarner, R-Flower Mound
Rep. Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches
Rep. Richard Hayes, R-Denton
Rep. Terry Meza, D-Irving
Rep. Christina Morales, D-Houston
Rep. Mihaela Plesa, D-Dallas
Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple
Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence Committee
Chair: Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano
Vice Chair: Julie Johnson, D-Farmers Branch
Other members —
Rep. Yvonne Davis, D-Dallas
Rep. Maria Luisa “Lulu” Flores, D-Austin
Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso
Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction
Rep. Mike Schofield, R-Katy
Rep. Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville
Rep. Cody Vasut, R-Angleton
Juvenile Justice & Family Issues Committee
Chair: Rep. Harold V. Jr. Dutton, D-Houston
Vice-Chair: Rep. John Lujan, R-San Antonio
Other members —
Rep. David Cook, R-Mansfield
Rep. Teresa “Terri” Leo-Wilson, R-Galveston
Rep. Janie Lopez, R-San Benito
Rep. John Lujan, R-San Antonio
Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D-San Antonio
Rep. John Smithee, R-Amarillo
Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock
Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston
Land & Resource Management Committee
Chair: Rep. DeWayne Burns, R-Cleburne
Vice-Chair: Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford
Other members —
Rep. Cecil Bell Jr., R-Magnolia
Rep. Keith Bell, R-Forney
Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Killeen
Rep. Lina Ortega, D-El Paso
Rep. Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City
Rep. Mike Schofield, R-Katy
Rep. Carl Sherman Sr., D-DeSoto
Licensing & Administrative Procedures Committee
Chair: Rep. Ken King, R-Canadian
Vice-Chair: Rep. Armando Walle, D-Houston
Other members —
Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth
Rep. Sam Harless, R-Spring
Rep. Ana Hernandez, D-Houston
Rep. Abel Herrero, D-Robstown
Rep. Tracy King, D-Batesville
Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco
Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler
Rep. Matt Shaheen, R-Plano
Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston
Local & Consent Calendars Committee
Chair: Rep. Cody Harris, R-Palestine
Vice-Chair: Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers, D-Garland
Other members —
Rep. Steve Allison, R-San Antonio
Rep. Keith Bell, R-Forney
Rep. Lacey Hull, R-Houston
Rep. Jacey Jetton, R-Richmond
Rep. Christian Manuel, D-Beaumont
Rep. Eddie Morales Jr., D-Eagle Pass
Rep. Penny Morales Shaw, D-Houston
Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston
Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford
Natural Resources Committee
Chair: Rep. Tracy King, D-Batesville
Vice-Chair: Rep. Ed Thompson, R-Pearland
Other members —
Rep. Erin Gámez, D-Brownsville
Rep. Kyle Kacal, R-College Station
Rep. Stan Kitzman, R-Pattison
Rep. Suleman Lalani, D-Sugar Land
Rep. Will Metcalf, R-Conroe
Rep. Four Price, R-Amarillo
Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos, D-Richardson
Rep. Glenn Rogers, R-Graford
Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston
Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood
Pensions, Investments & Financial Services Committee
Chair: Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake
Vice-Chair Rep. Stan Lambert, R-Abilene
Other members —
Rep. Salman Bhojani, D-Euless
Rep. John Bryant, D-Dallas
Rep. Frederick Frazier, R-McKinney
Rep. Teresa “Terri” Leo-Wilson, R-Galveston
Rep. Mihaela Plesa, D-Dallas
Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston
Rep. Vo Hubert, D-Houston
Public Education Committee
Chair: Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Killeen
Vice-Chair: Rep. Alma Allen, D-Houston
Other members —
Rep. Steve Allison, R-San Antonio
Rep. Charles Cunningham, R-Humble
Rep. Harold V. Jr. Dutton, D-Houston
Rep. Cody Harris, R-Palestine
Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Midlothian
Rep. Cole Hefner, R-Mt. Pleasant
Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin
Rep. Oscar Longoria, D-Mission
Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler
Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock
Public Health Committee
Chair: Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth
Vice Chair: Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Campos, D-San Antonio
Other members —
Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Dallas
Rep. Jacey Jetton, R-Richmond
Rep. Ann Johnson, D-Houston
Rep. Jolanda Jones, D-Houston
Rep. Venton Jones, D-Dallas
Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress
Rep. Four Price, R-Amarillo
Rep. Reggie Smith, R-Sherman
Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington
Redistricting Committee
Chair: Rep. Drew Darby, R-San Angelo
Vice-Chair: Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie
Other members —
Rep. Rafael Anchía, D-Dallas
Rep. Elizabeth “Liz” Campos, D-San Antonio
Rep. Charles Cunningham, R-Humble
Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth
Rep. Jacey Jetton, R-Richmond
Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa
Rep. J.M. Lozano, R-Kingsville
Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso
Rep. Geanie W. Morrison, R-Victoria
Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction
Rep. Toni Rose, D-Dallas
Rep. Mike Schofield, R-Katy
Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston
Resolutions Calendar Committee
Chair: Rep. R.D. “Bobby” Guerra, D-Mission
Vice-Chair: Rep. Gary Gates, R-Richmond
Other members —
Rep. Stan Gerdes, R-Smithville
Rep. Stan Kitzman, R-Pattison
Rep. Suleman Lalani, D-Sugar Land
Rep. Christina Morales, D-Houston
Rep. Claudia Ordaz Perez, D-El Paso
Rep. Mihaela Plesa, D-Dallas
Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple
Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton
Rep. Kronda Thimesch, R-Lewisville
State Affairs Committee
Chair: Rep. Todd Hunter, R-Corpus Christi
Vice-Chair: Rep. Ana Hernandez, D-Houston
Other members —
Rep. Rafael Anchía, D-Dallas
Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview
Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth
Rep. Ryan Guillen, R-Rio Grande City
Rep. Will Metcalf, R-Conroe
Rep. Richard Peña Raymond, D-Laredo
Rep. John Smithee, R-Amarillo
Rep. Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville
Rep. David Spiller, R-Mansfield
Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston
Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie
Transportation Committee
Chair: Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg
Vice-Chair: Rep. John Raney, R-College Station
Other members —
Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin
Rep. Yvonne Davis, D-Dallas
Rep. Erin Gámez, D-Brownsville
Rep. Caroline Harris, R-Round Rock
Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa
Rep. J.M. Lozano, R-Kingsville
Rep. John Lujan, R-San Antonio
Rep. Claudia Ordaz Perez, D-El Paso
Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco
Rep. Mary Ann Perez, D-Houston
Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., D-Fort Worth
Urban Affairs Committee
Chair: Rep. J.M. Lozano, R-Kingsville
Vice-Chair: Rep. Gary Gates, R-Richmond
Other members —
Rep. Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio
Rep. Philip Cortez, D-San Antonio
Rep. Charles Cunningham, R-Humble
Rep. Jessica González, D-Dallas
Rep. Richard Hayes, R-Denton
Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., D-Fort Worth
Rep. Carl Tepper, R-Lubbock
Ways & Means Committee
Chair: Rep. Morgan Meyer, R-Dallas
Vice-Chair: Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston
Other members —
Rep. Angie Chen Button, R-Richardson
Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland
Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, D-San Antonio
Rep. Cole Hefner, R-Mt. Pleasant
Rep. Sergio Muñoz Jr., D-Palmview
Rep. Candy Noble, R-Lucas
Rep. Richard Peña Raymond, D-Laredo
Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple
Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie
House Select Committee on Youth Health and Safety
Chair: Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston
Vice-Chair: Rep. Lacey Hull, R-Houston
Other members —
Rep. Steve Allison, R-San Antonio
Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake
Rep. Harold V. Dutton Jr., D-Houston
Rep. Ann Johnson, D-Houston
Rep. Tracy King, D-Batesville
Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa
Rep. J.M. Lozano, R-Kingsville