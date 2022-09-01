(NewsNation) — Hours before President Joe Biden is set to deliver a prime-time speech about what he called a “battle for the soul of the nation,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will give a message of his own focusing on crime and inflation.

McCarthy will deliver his remarks in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden’s hometown. The president will speak in Philadelphia.

Biden will try to draw a contrast between Republicans and Democrats, framing his party as defending fundamental American democracy and freedoms, while his opponents threaten that very democracy.

