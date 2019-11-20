Nebraska is 1st state to share drivers’ records with census

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is the first state to publicly acknowledge it will share drivers’ license records with the U.S. Census Bureau as the federal agency tries to comply with President Donald Trump’s order to count the number of U.S. citizens.

The Associated Press has learned that the Census Bureau and Nebraska’s motor vehicles director signed an agreement to share the records earlier this month.

An AP survey last month showed that the majority of states hadn’t agreed to share their records with the bureau, which began requesting them in August.

The effort began after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration’s plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census, and the president instead ordered citizenship data compiled through federal and state administrative records.

___

Schneider reported from Orlando, Florida.