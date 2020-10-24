One-on-one interview with Eric Trump

POCONO MANOR (WBRE/WYOU) — The campaign trail continues to make its mark in our region. Eric Trump also held a campaign event in Monroe County the same time Democratic candidate Joe Biden was in our area.





“If we win Pennsylvania, we win America,” said Eric Trump.

That’s how critical this battle ground state is and he wasted no time saying why he believes his dad should stay in office.

There was an excited socially distanced crowd here at Kalahari Resort and Convention as Eric Trump held a “Make America Great Again” campaign rally.

While on stage the president’s son talked about gun laws, and why people should have the right to bare arms.

He also defended the need to support the fracking industry all while bashing the democratic candidate.

We are less than 2 weeks away from Election Day. Both candidates are focused on the commonwealth which is a battleground state. Supporters were all here for the message.

(Information from PAHomepage.com)