PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Supreme Court ruled former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof does not meet the requirement to run for governor, ending a months-long debate over the Yamhill native’s residency.

The courts released the ruling Thursday morning.

According to court documents, Kristof had been a New York resident since 2000. Though he has previously lived in Oregon, Kristof didn’t reestablish residence in 2019 which was necessary for him to qualify for the 2022 gubernatorial run.

Kristof reportedly said he has considered Oregon “his ‘home’ since he moved here at the age of 12.” Further, his friend claimed Kristof “always thought of and treated Yamhill and his family farm here as his permanent home.”

The court’s ruling comes nearly a month after the Oregon Elections Division said it would reject Kristof’s gubernatorial run. The office said Kristof did not meet the requirements to be a candidate for governor because a candidate needs “to have been a ‘resident within this state’ for three years before the election.”

On Jan. 26, Kristof filed a final appeal after the Oregon Elections Division said it would reject his gubernatorial run.

“I have full confidence in Oregon’s courts and I’m looking forward to their decision,” Kristof said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Kristof was registered to vote in New York state “as recently as 2020,” according to a letter from the Oregon Secretary of State’s office to Kristof’s campaign in December 2021.