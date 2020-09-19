Rep. Arrington releases statement Saturday concerning SCOTUS appointment

(Photo provided by the U.S. House of Represenatives)

WASHINGTON (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Office of U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington:

[On Saturday], Rep. Jodey Arrington (TX-19) released the following statement:

“For the sake of our republic, elected leaders must do everything within our control to promote peace and public confidence regarding the outcome of this election,” said Arrington.

“It would be irresponsible to have a split court in a divided country with one of the most consequential and contested elections in our nation’s history. President Trump and the Senate must appoint Justice Ginsburg’s successor immediately.”

Congressman Jodey Arrington is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives serving the Nineteenth Congressional District of Texas. He serves as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.

(News release from the Office of U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington)