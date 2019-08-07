The Latest: House panel files suit to force McGahn testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the House Judiciary Committee’s lawsuit to force former White House counsel Donald McGahn to testify (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

The House Judiciary Committee is taking another step toward possible impeachment proceedings, filing a lawsuit in federal court aimed at forcing former White House counsel Donald McGahn to testify.

The complaint filed Wednesday seeks to force McGahn to comply with a subpoena and also challenge Trump administration assertions that former White House employees have “absolute immunity” from cooperating with Congress.

The lawsuit says the committee reached a deal with the White House to review documents from McGahn, but it is still seeking his testimony in person.

The legal action comes at a time when more than half of House Democrats have said they support beginning an impeachment inquiry. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has so far resisted that step, saying she wants to wait to see what happens in court.

