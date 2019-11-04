Trump expected to attend LSU-Alabama football game

Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, center, presents a jersey to President Donald Trump during an event to honor the 2019 World Series champion Nationals baseball team at the White House, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Washington. Standing alongside Zimmerman are manager Dave Martinez, second from right, and general manager Mike Rizzo. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to attend Saturday’s college football matchup between the two highest-ranked teams in the nation, Louisiana State University and the University of Alabama.

The Federal Aviation Administration is advising that Trump will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the game.

It will be the third Trump visit to a high-profile sporting event in as many weeks. Last month Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, and Trump traveled to New York on Saturday to watch Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 244 at Madison Square Garden.