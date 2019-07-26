Trump predicts sharp rise in US-UK trade under Boris Johnson

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 26, 2019. Trump announced that Guatemala is signing an agreement to restrict asylum applications to the U.S. from Central America.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s spoken with new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the two nations already are working on a new trade agreement.

Trump told reporters on Friday in the Oval Office that he had just spoken with Johnson. He predicted the U.S. and U.K. could reach “a very substantial trade agreement” that far exceeds existing levels of commerce.

Trump added that trade between the two countries had been “impeded” by the U.K.’s relationship with the European Union.

He says that with Brexit, “we could do much, much more trade and we expect to do that.” Trump says trade could increase as much as five times above current levels.

Trump says the U.K. “needed” Johnson. The president adds, “He has what it takes.”