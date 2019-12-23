Trump to hold first 2020 rally in Ohio

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump will hold his first rally of 2020 in Ohio next month, potentially coinciding with the beginnings of the Senate impeachment trial.

The Trump campaign announced Monday that he will speak at the “Keep America Great” rally in Toledo on Jan. 9. The Senate impeachment trial is expected to start that week, though it may be delayed as lawmakers argue over whether to call new witnesses.

Ohio, once an extremely competitive swing state, has trended more Republican in recent years, with Trump winning the state by an 8 percentage point margin in 2016. A repeat victory in the state is vital to the president’s hopes for reelection in November.