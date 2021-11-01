Polling locations, November 2, 2021 local propositions and constitutional amendment special elections

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tuesday, November 2, is Election Day for local propositions and constitutional amendment special elections. Vote Center Locations will be open from 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. Registered voters in Lubbock and Lubbock County may choose the from list of locations below.

Click Here for a list of amendments and local props.

The list (PDF) comes from VoteLubbock.org. +++ American Sign Language Interpreters available

  • Abernathy City Hall811 Avenue D (Community Room), Abernathy, 79311
  • Bacon Heights Baptist Church5110 54th St (2 Commons Room), Lubbock, 79414
  • Broadview Baptist Church1302 N Frankford Ave (Fellowship Hall), Lubbock, 79416
  • Broadway Church of Christ1924 Broadway (Foyer) Lubbock, 79401
  • Byron Martin ATC3201 Avenue Q (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79411+++
  • Calvary Baptist Church5301 82nd St (Mall Area), Lubbock, 79424+++
  • Carmona-Harrison Elementary1910 Cesar E. Chavez Drive, Lubbock, 79415
  • Casey Administration Building501 7th St (Room No. 104), Wolfforth, 79382
  • Catholic Diocese of Lubbock4620 4th St (Archbishop Michael J Sheehan Hall), Lubbock, 79416
  • Cavazos Middle School210 N University Ave (Gym), Lubbock, 79415
  • Celebration Christian Center8001 Upland Ave (Sanctuary), Lubbock, 79424
  • Church on the Rock10503 Slide Rd (Café Area), Lubbock, 79424
  • Copper Rawlings Senior Center213 40th St (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79404
  • Elks Lodge No. 13483409 Milwaukee Ave (Lodge Hall), Lubbock, 79407
  • First Assembly of God Church3801 98th St (Classroom), Lubbock, 79423
  • Green Lawn Church of Christ5701 19th St (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79407
  • Heritage Middle School 6110 73rd St (Library), Lubbock, 79424
  • Hodges Community Center4011 University Ave (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79413
  • Idalou Community Center202 W 7th St, Idalou, 79329
  • Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School3202 108th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79423
  • Lubbock-Cooper Performing Arts Center (PAC) (Foyer) – 910 Woodrow Rd, Lubbock, 79423
  • Mae Simmons Community Center2004 Oak Ave (Activity Room), Lubbock, 79403
  • Mattress Firm6707 Slide Rd (Breakroom), Lubbock, 79424
  • New Deal Community Clubhouse309 S Monroe Ave, New Deal, 79350
  • Parsons Elementary School2811 58th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79413
  • Patterson Library1836 Parkway Dr (Community Room), Lubbock, 79403
  • Roberts Elementary School7901 Avenue P (Gym), Lubbock, 79423
  • Roosevelt Community Clubhouse1408 CR 3300, Lubbock, 79403
  • Roscoe Wilson Elementary School2807 25th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79410
  • Shallowater Community Center902 Avenue H, Shallowater, 79363
  • Slaton ISD Administration Office140 E Panhandle (Board Room), Slaton, 79364
  • South Plains Church of Christ6802 Elkhart Ave (Gym Area), Lubbock, 79424
  • Sunset Church of Christ, (Powerhouse) – 3625 34th St, Lubbock, 79410
  • Sutherlands HomeBase3701 50th St (Near Lighting Section), Lubbock, 79413
  • Terra Vista Middle School 1111 Upland Ave (Library), Lubbock, 79416
  • Texas Tech University Library2802 18th St – TTU Campus (South Croslin), Lubbock, 79409

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

  • Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
  • United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Passport (book or card)

