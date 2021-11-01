Polling locations, November 2, 2021 local propositions and constitutional amendment special elections

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tuesday, November 2, is Election Day for local propositions and constitutional amendment special elections. Vote Center Locations will be open from 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. Registered voters in Lubbock and Lubbock County may choose the from list of locations below.

Click Here for a list of amendments and local props.

The list (PDF) comes from VoteLubbock.org. +++ American Sign Language Interpreters available

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID: