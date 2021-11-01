Polling locations, November 2, 2021 local propositions and constitutional amendment special elections

LUBBOCK, Texas — Tuesday, November 2, is Election Day for local propositions and constitutional amendment special elections. Vote Center Locations will be open from 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M. Registered voters in Lubbock and Lubbock County may choose the from list of locations below.
Click Here for a list of amendments and local props.
The list (PDF) comes from VoteLubbock.org. +++ American Sign Language Interpreters available
- Abernathy City Hall – 811 Avenue D (Community Room), Abernathy, 79311
- Bacon Heights Baptist Church – 5110 54th St (2 Commons Room), Lubbock, 79414
- Broadview Baptist Church – 1302 N Frankford Ave (Fellowship Hall), Lubbock, 79416
- Broadway Church of Christ – 1924 Broadway (Foyer) Lubbock, 79401
- Byron Martin ATC – 3201 Avenue Q (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79411+++
- Calvary Baptist Church – 5301 82nd St (Mall Area), Lubbock, 79424+++
- Carmona-Harrison Elementary – 1910 Cesar E. Chavez Drive, Lubbock, 79415
- Casey Administration Building – 501 7th St (Room No. 104), Wolfforth, 79382
- Catholic Diocese of Lubbock – 4620 4th St (Archbishop Michael J Sheehan Hall), Lubbock, 79416
- Cavazos Middle School – 210 N University Ave (Gym), Lubbock, 79415
- Celebration Christian Center – 8001 Upland Ave (Sanctuary), Lubbock, 79424
- Church on the Rock – 10503 Slide Rd (Café Area), Lubbock, 79424
- Copper Rawlings Senior Center – 213 40th St (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79404
- Elks Lodge No. 1348 – 3409 Milwaukee Ave (Lodge Hall), Lubbock, 79407
- First Assembly of God Church – 3801 98th St (Classroom), Lubbock, 79423
- Green Lawn Church of Christ – 5701 19th St (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79407
- Heritage Middle School – 6110 73rd St (Library), Lubbock, 79424
- Hodges Community Center – 4011 University Ave (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79413
- Idalou Community Center – 202 W 7th St, Idalou, 79329
- Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School – 3202 108th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79423
- Lubbock-Cooper Performing Arts Center (PAC) (Foyer) – 910 Woodrow Rd, Lubbock, 79423
- Mae Simmons Community Center – 2004 Oak Ave (Activity Room), Lubbock, 79403
- Mattress Firm – 6707 Slide Rd (Breakroom), Lubbock, 79424
- New Deal Community Clubhouse – 309 S Monroe Ave, New Deal, 79350
- Parsons Elementary School – 2811 58th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79413
- Patterson Library – 1836 Parkway Dr (Community Room), Lubbock, 79403
- Roberts Elementary School – 7901 Avenue P (Gym), Lubbock, 79423
- Roosevelt Community Clubhouse – 1408 CR 3300, Lubbock, 79403
- Roscoe Wilson Elementary School – 2807 25th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79410
- Shallowater Community Center – 902 Avenue H, Shallowater, 79363
- Slaton ISD Administration Office – 140 E Panhandle (Board Room), Slaton, 79364
- South Plains Church of Christ – 6802 Elkhart Ave (Gym Area), Lubbock, 79424
- Sunset Church of Christ, (Powerhouse) – 3625 34th St, Lubbock, 79410
- Sutherlands HomeBase – 3701 50th St (Near Lighting Section), Lubbock, 79413
- Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Ave (Library), Lubbock, 79416
- Texas Tech University Library – 2802 18th St – TTU Campus (South Croslin), Lubbock, 79409
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)