Popular Lubbock DJ arrested, accused of indecency with a child

Image of Charles Sanchez from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Charles Sanchez, 33, of Lubbock was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Sanchez is a popular DJ in Lubbock who goes by the name DJ Sancho.

According to online jail records, Sanchez was held on a $50,000 bond for a charge of indecency with a child by contact. The arrest warrant was dated October 4 according to the jail booking sheet.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Lubbock area law enforcement agencies for more information. As more information become available, we will provide an update.

