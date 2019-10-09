Popular Lubbock DJ arrested, accused of indecency with a child

LUBBOCK, Texas — Charles Sanchez, 33, of Lubbock was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Sanchez is a popular DJ in Lubbock who goes by the name DJ Sancho.

According to online jail records, Sanchez was held on a $50,000 bond for a charge of indecency with a child by contact. The arrest warrant was dated October 4 according to the jail booking sheet.

