PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from the Portales Police Department, a bus driver from New Hampshire has been arrested in the wake of a Friday night crash that killed a Portales resident.

Portales police detailed that at around 9:20 p.m. on Friday, officials responded to the intersection of West Second Street and South Avenue C on a reported crash that involved a small sedan and a “1996 bus.” Officials said that, according to witness statements, the sedan was traveling northbound on Avenue C when the bus “failed to stop” at the eastbound red light.

The driver of the sedan, 61-year-old Martha Lozano of Portales, was taken to a local hospital before being transported to Lubbock, where she was pronounced dead. Officials identified the driver of the bus as 55-year-old Lisa Poitras of New Hampshire, who “was arrested and charged with homicide by motor vehicle” and booked into the Roosevelt County Detention Center.

Officials said that the case continues to be under investigation.