Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
59°
Sign Up
Lubbock
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Video Stream
KLBK News & Video Stream
State & Regional
State of the State
National
Washington-DC
Politics from The Hill
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Latest
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Dalby Unit jailer admits to receiving $10K for contraband
Top Stories
Migrant baby struck, killed in Juarez; mom in hospital
Video
2 drag restriction bills approved by Texas Senate
Video
Alex Jones’ legal team back in Austin courtroom
Video
VIDEO: DPS investigating trooper who shoved Uvalde …
Video
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KLBK KidCast
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready Nation
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update (4/6/23)
Video
Top Stories
Sprinkles and cooler temps to round out the week
Video
Top Stories
KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update (4/5/23)
Video
Cool temps and calmer winds remainder of the week
Video
KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update (4/4/23)
Video
70+ MPH winds and fire danger Tuesday
Video
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
Texas Rangers
The Big Game
The Blitz
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – INDY
LIV Golf
Contests
Basketball Challenge
KAMC and Carpet Tech Celebrating Teachers Sweepstakes
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Good Morning, Good Coffee
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Find It Fast
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Black History Month
Calendar
CMA Awards
Dining for Charities
Election Results
Hispanic Heritage Month
Holiday Gift Show
KLBK celebrates 70 years, first TV station in Lubbock
Lone Star NYE
Miracles Christmas Parade
Newsletters
Project Roadblock
Remarkable Women 2023
Search EverythingLubbock
Stuff A Silverado 2022
Toys for Tots Lubbock 2022
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
What’s Cooking
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Intentional Living
Forever Family
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Welcome Home West Texas
What’s Cooking
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Jobs
West Texas Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Post
Dalby Unit jailer admits to receiving $10K for contraband
Top Post Headlines
News Highlights
KFC releases statement over ‘appalling’ sign
Caught on camera taking money from Lubbock Co. business
Driver charged in hit-and-run, 20-year-old mother
Family pleads for answers, sister killed in hit-and-run
LBK man killed by fiancé, family needs help w/ costs
Easter egg activities in Lbk, South Plains