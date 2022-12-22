LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light said all customers were restored by 9:52 a.m. after a power outage Thursday morning. The temperature at the time, according to the National Weather Service was 7° Fahrenheit.

The LP&L outage map showed 2,081 as of 9:46 a.m., which then dropped to 1,329. An LP&L spokesman indicated the actual number was 1,300.

The spokesman said, “A power line was taken down by winds at 9:40 am. Crews repaired the line and re-energized it to restore power for 1,300 affected customers at 9:52am.”

He said all customers were restored by 9:52 a.m.

Police radio communications indicated some intersections were without functioning traffic lights. There was also an unconfirmed report of a downed powerline at 6th Street and Frankford Avenue.