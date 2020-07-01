Prince Richards gets 20 years in Lubbock for murder – sale of Gucci belt and marijuana gone wrong

LUBBOCK, Texas — Prince Tariq Richards, 22, pleaded guilty to murder and accepted a 20 year prison sentence on Wednesday.

Richards was age 19 at the time of his arrest in November 2017 for the murder of Peter Caballero near 98th Street and Avenue V.

Richards and others met up for the sale of a Gucci belt and some marijuana. The sale instead turned into an armed robbery, according to an arrest warrant at the time.

In the moments after the robbery, the victim told Caballero and others he had been robbed. They chased after the car inside which the robbery happened. That same car came back to the area moments later when shots were fired from the car.

Caballero was hit and was quoted as saying, “I’m not going to make it. I’m dying.”

In court on Wednesday, victim impact statements were presented.

One of them came from the mother of Caballero’s children.

She said, “[My son] is a spitting image of Peter and acts like him too. There are days that he makes a face and it reminds me of Peter and brings me tears. It breaks my heart that Peter never got to meet his son.”

Caballero’s daughter was little at the time. She only has pictures of him, according to the victim impact statements.

Caballero’s sister said in a victim impact statement, “I am the youngest and only girl in the family and he always was there for me when I needed him. When he died, I felt like a part of my soul died with him.”