Prisoner broke out of LCSO patrol unit along Interstate 27

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, just before 10:25 a.m., a man under arrest broke out of a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit, according to LCSO. The location was Interstate 27 at the 34th Street overpass.

LCSO said a man was arrested and tried to get away by breaking out the glass in the back of a patrol unit.

LCSO asked Lubbock Police for help to make sure the prisoner did not escape. EMS was also called to make sure the prisoner did not have injuries.

LCSO provided the following update:

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglary in progress call in the 600 block of 114th Street. Upon arrival, deputies located two male subjects matching the description given by the caller.

At approximately 1020 hours while transporting one of the suspects: Micha Bruton DOB: xx-xx-89, deputies notified the Communications Center that the subject was trying to break out the windows to the patrol unit. The deputy pulled over in the 3400 block of I-27 for not only his safety, but also the safety of Bruton.

During an attempted escape, Bruton was tased as he ran from the vehicle to prevent him from running into traffic and escaping. EMS arrived on scene and Bruton was transported to University Medical Center so that the taser probes could be removed.

Bruton is in custody and has been placed under arrest for the following charges: Attempted Burglary of a Building, Attempted Theft, Resisting Arrest, and Escape.