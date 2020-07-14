Procession for Sheriff Vega announced, includes Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office released information Tuesday about the funeral procession for Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega who passed away on Saturday.

His funeral procession will be escorted through Lubbock on Wednesday, LCSO said.

The procession will leave Dallas at 10:00 am, — traveling through Tahoka then to Lubbock where he will be taken to Resthaven Funeral Home, 5740 19th Street.

The route to Resthaven will be from U.S. Highway 87 to Loop 289 traveling west and exiting on 19th Street, LCSO said.

“Anyone wanting to show your support and be along the route, Please practice CDC safety measures and make sure you’re in a safe spot,” LCSO said.

The procession was scheduled to be in Tahoka around 3:00 p.m. and then later in Lubbock. LCSO will be sending out updates throughout the day as it happens.

The map below was provided by LCSO.