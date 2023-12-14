Lubbock, Texas — The Non-profit organization, Project Hub City Smiles, told EverythingLubock.com this will be the third Christmas it will hand out toys to kids in need.

Siblings and co-founders of Project Hub City Smiles, Luis Miguel Ojeda and Irmalinda Quintanilla, said their brother, Jamie Garcia, wanted to do a back-to-school drive in 2020, but unfortunately passed away before getting the chance to do it.

Ojeda said, “So my my brothers and my sisters stepped in and we all kind of made this thing to give back to our neighborhood where we lived and just families that we knew that, you know, weren’t going to have a Christmas.”

“We will go eight, nine, ten cars deep as many cars as we can get out there to load up the toys,” Quintanilla said. “And we will just go into neighborhoods and we honk like crazy. We have air horns. We have just people screaming and yelling, ‘Merry Christmas, come outside.'”

Different types of toys that the project has, allow the children to pick what toy they want. And Ojeda said it’s the reaction the kids have that is why they do this.

“Parents are crying, you know, ‘hey, we’re going through this, you know, situation right now where we weren’t able to do this or it was either pay our rent or pay our light, so our kids didn’t have Christmas.’ So, you know, really everybody says thank you. They’re grateful and thankful for what they have. And, you know, they they’re appreciative, most importantly.”

Keeping Jamie Garcia’s memory alive and making him proud.

Ojeda and Quintanilla said it’s thanks to the supporters the event is possible.

Papis Piñatas & Parties

Canvenders BMW of Lubbock

Lubbock Collision Center

Carizma Motors

Elite Paint & Body

Los Unicos Car Club

Aerials Choreography

Lyzett Brow Tattoo Artist

Alliance Personal Agency

Groom Girls Dog Grooming

Abbalicious Designs

Anna Carrizalez Exit Realtor

Mrs.Ts Cakery

Divine Diva Boutique

Jeno’s Gym

Texas Tires

Rocky’s Hood Event Rentals

Craft & Create by Brisy

Dennis Carrizales Coldwell Banker

Texas Event Center

J aorta Designs

Moras Electric Services

Loris Sugary Temptations

Burritos On the Go

JM Boots

The Pundejos Podcast

The Guitierrez Family

House of Angels Funeral Home

O’Rileys Auto Parts

Cantù Wrecker