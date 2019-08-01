Protesters in Lubbock pressure Arrington to support changes in border policy

LUBBOCK, Texas – A dozen protesters stationed themselves outside of Representative Jody Arrington’s office on Thursday morning demanding a change in border policies, specifically to stop the separation from parents and children.

“It’s heartless, imagine if it was your child,” said Pamela Sustaita, a protester. “This is not who we are, and we need our representatives to stop being a part of the machine and stand up for what is right.”

Representative Jody Arrington did not make an appearance, or communicate with protesters outside of his office. However, there was a sign posted to the door addressing the public to make “an appointment” if they wish to speak to him.

“A sign isn’t going to change our minds, every day he doesn’t do something is a day another child is separated,” said Cynthia Barrera, a protester. “I came from Mexico when I was wrong, and every day I think that could have been me.”

When we contacted Representative Jody Arrington’s office, his spokesman said Arrington was unable to address protesters because of several meetings held across the district and was not available.