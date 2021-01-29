Protestors gather in Lubbock on topic of abortion

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, protestors gathered in support and opposition to Planned Parenthood. Folks against Planned Parenthood gathered at the Health Center for the Lubbock, Texas March for Life, and folks for the organization gathered at Tim Cole Memorial Park.

“We had a strong showing and I couldn’t be more proud of the city for coming out and standing up for life,” Chalon Goodley, Lubbock Area Republican Women President for 2021, said.

The march was just the first of three events scheduled in the Hub City, including the Friday Night Gathering for Life at Church of the Blessed International, and a Saturday Morning Gathering For Life at The Worship Center.

“We’re taking a stance for life,” Goodley said.

Goodley said these are just a few events of many so far this year, in an effort to get voters to the polls.

“We’ve got a vote on May 1st to outlaw abortion in the city limits of Lubbock, and that’s what the people want,” Mark Lee Dickson, Director of Right to Life East Texas, said.

Abortions aren’t currently taking place at Planned Parenthood, but representatives for the organization said abortions will begin later this year.

“We need to stand up. We need to a voice for the voiceless. We’ve got an opportunity to say that babies will not be murdered in the city,” Dickson said.

Less than two miles away, people also gathered for a counter-protest, in support of Planned Parenthood.

“In West Texas they’re not as widely recognized as they should be for all of the help to women they provide,” Jason Rinaldo, supporter of Planned Parenthood, said.

The protestors there said the services Planned Parenthood provides are critical.

“It’s affordable to a lot of women who can’t otherwise get it, and that’s really important,” Rinaldo said.

At the protest, folks carried signs and chanted in support for reproductive rights.

“I stand for everything Planned Parenthood stands for so why not stand with them,” Protestor, Alfonso Islas, said. “I stand for women having bodily autonomy. I stand for safe and healthy contraception.”

The Saturday Morning Gathering for Life begins at 9 a.m. at the Worship Center and will conclude at noon.

The vote for the ordinance to make Lubbock a Sanctuary City for the Unborn will take place May 1.