LUBBOCK, Texas — With one tap, books can instantly appear at someone’s fingertips in the comfort of their own home.

The digital age has made it more convenient to get books and Brenna Jaco, a Librarian for Lubbock Public Library, said the public libraries in Lubbock are moving along with the digital changes.

Now, readers can find eBooks, audiobooks and smart devices at public libraries.

“A lot of people ask, ‘Will libraries be around in like 20 years because of eBooks?’ and I always say ‘Absolutely.’ Libraries are embracing that technology change and we are meeting people where they’re at with whatever kind of library they’re wanting to use,” Jaco said.

According to Jaco, libraries do what they can to keep people coming through the doors.

Lillian Arzaghi, who is a volunteer coordinator with Friends of the Library (FOL), said this is necessary for public libraries.

“Libraries in general, especially here in Lubbock, need people to walk through the door because city funding to the library branches is based on the door count,” Arzaghi said. “So yes, I encourage every citizen of Lubbock to walk through the doors.”

FOL is a non-profit that helps to support public libraries and Arzaghi said underfunding is something they are responding to.

“We’re adapting to people that don’t want the library’s physical presence to expand or remain,” Arzaghi said.

Arzaghi said she wants books to continue to be in people’s hands.

“The library is a place of service, so we’re serving the community with information and education,” Arzaghi said.

Both Jaco and Arzaghi said libraries will continue to adapt and that the magic of public libraries is here to stay.

While public libraries have moved some things online, they still do what they can to bring people into the library itself.

But for those who cannot make it there, Arzaghi said FOL is looking at possibly funding a mobile book service to help get library books to people’s homes.